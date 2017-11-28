Edo: Obaseki presents 2018 budget tomorrow

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has requested the House of Assembly’s approval to present the 2018 budget estimate, tomorrow.

The governor’s request was contained in a November 17 letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.

The letter was read by the Clerk, Mr. James Omoatamae, at plenary.

The governor’s correspondence stated that the presentation of the budget earlier scheduled for yesterday was, however, rescheduled for tomorrow.

Speaker Adjoto Kabiru urged members to be available for the budget’s presentation