A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday convicted and sentenced 14 Chinese nationals for cyber-terrorism and Internet fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said the suspects were part of a cybercrime syndicate busted in a sting operation in Lagos on December 19, 2024.

In a statement posted on its X handle, the anti-graft agency said the 14 were among 792 suspects arrested for alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance scams targeting Nigerians.

They were arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor on separate charges of cyber-terrorism and Internet fraud.

One of the charges read, “That you, Su Zong Gen, sometime in December 2024 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully caused to be accessed computer system for the purpose of destabilising and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria…”

Initially pleading not guilty, the defendants later changed their plea to guilty during Friday’s proceedings.

Prosecution counsel, T.J. Banjo and M.S. Owede, urged the court to convict them accordingly, just as the defence team did not oppose the application.

Justice Osiagor sentenced each convict to one year imprisonment with an option of N1m fine.

The court also ordered that upon completion of their sentence, or payment of the fine, the convicts should be deported to China within seven days by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

All items recovered from the convicts during arrest were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.

The convicted Chinese nationals are: Su Zong Gen, Li Zhong Chang, Chen Gui Ping, Li Xiang Long, San Feng Zhang, Jia Yang, Jia Zhi Hao, Liu Chuang, Yu Hai Ging, Zhao Xiao Liang, Dai Li, Tao Kun, Mao Bu Yi, and Zhao Zi Cheng.