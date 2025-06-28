Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bukar Dalori, has assumed office as the acting National Chairman of the ruling party.

This came following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday.

Ganduje’s resignation, though not officially explained as of press time, reportedly took many by surprise.

A top party official confirmed, “Yes, it is true. He has resigned.”

Party sources revealed that Ganduje’s exit may be connected to internal political realignments, particularly with 2027 in view.

One source said his resignation may be linked to ongoing permutations around the vice-presidential slot, with increasing pressure to zone it to the North-West, Ganduje’s region.

“If the vice-presidential ticket is retained in the Northwest, the party chairmanship might have to shift elsewhere. Don’t forget, the APC had originally zoned the national chairmanship to the North-Central,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Section 14(2)(iii) of the APC Constitution empowers the Deputy National Chairman to act in the absence of the chairman, especially if from the same zone.

Dalori, who holds the northern portfolio, now steps in.

Amid the quiet evacuation of Ganduje’s personal belongings from his office, staff and visitors at the APC national secretariat were left in shock.

As the party prepares to fill the vacancy, insiders say former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, is a leading contender.

“Al-Makura is top of that list, as far as I know,” a source stated.