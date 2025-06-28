Details have emerged on why the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, may have resigned from his position on Friday.

It was reliably gathered that Ganduje quit his position over the reported move by former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join the APC.

As early as 3pm on Friday, insiders at the national secretariat of the party informed our correspondent that the ex-national leader was threatening to resign over an agreement between President Bola Tinubu and Kwankwaso for the latter to join the party.

According to an insider, all the principal officers of the party, including the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, had tried to prevail on him not to resign.

“We are currently pleading with him (Ganduje) not to resign. He is upset that Kwankwaso is coming to the APC. I think the two of them are sworn enemies. All the stakeholders are begging him to stay,” the source said.

However, around 4.15pm, the source informed one of our correspondents that Ganduje had resigned.

“He has eventually resigned. We couldn’t stop him. I think there is something personal between him and Kwankwaso, who is ready to join the APC after some discussions with the President,” the source added.

When asked to confirm if there was a crisis at the APC secretariat, a worker, said, “There is no crisis, just that the chairman has resigned and people gathered at the secretariat to discuss about it.”

Both Ganduje and Kwankwaso were former governors of Kano and were once political allies during their days in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso served as governor from 1999 to 2003 and again from 2011 to 2015, with Ganduje as his deputy during the second term.

However, their relationship deteriorated shortly after Ganduje succeeded Kwankwaso as governor in 2015 under the APC.

Since then, the two have become political rivals, frequently clashing over control of Kano’s political structure and influence.

Ganduje deposed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who was installed by and believed to be loyal to Kwankwaso.

But Sanusi was reinstated on May 23, 2024, by Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, under Kwankwaso’s leadership.

It was gathered that Ganduje, who was elected APC National Chairman in August 2023, cited health grounds as the reason for his decision to quit the party.

When contacted to confirm Kwankwaso’s move to join the APC, one of his closest allies, Buba Galadima, said he was not aware of such a plan.

He, however, said he was privy to a meeting involving some APC stakeholders and the presidency to “sacrifice Ganduje and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.”

Galadima said, “I am not aware of the defection plan. However, I know Kwankwaso and Ganduje have personal issues. I am equally aware that there was a meeting of APC stakeholders and the presidency three days ago where they agreed that Ganduje and Shettima should be sacrificed to bring a new set of people into government and the party.”

Similarly, the spokesperson for the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, declined to comment.

“I am not aware of such a move, and I can’t speak further on it for now,” he stated.

In a post on his X handle, one of Ganduje’s aides, Salihu Yakasai, operating @Dawakiii account, wrote in all cap, “TINUBU WHY, APC WHY,” with three cry emojis.

A former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, also confirmed that Ganduje had resigned.

Ahmad, on his verified Facebook page, wrote, “The National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resigned from his position, effective immediately, as confirmed by multiple sources.”

At the APC National Headquarters in Abuja, several party supporters were seen gathered in clusters, discussing the development and awaiting official confirmation from the NWC.

Meanwhile, the APC is set to announce the party’s Deputy Chairman (North), Ali Dalori, as the Acting National Chairman following Ganduje’s resignation.

A source said, “Some APC leaders met at the Presidential Villa, where Ali Dalori was announced as the acting National Chairman, in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“According to the constitution, when the Chairman resigns, the Deputy Chairman from his zone in this case, the Deputy Chairman (North) assumes the position in an acting capacity.”

Attempts to reach the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, for confirmation or denial were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls. – Punch.