2019: Nigerians now poorer, insecure under APC – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, says most Nigerians today are poorer than when the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came into power, adding that the country has been further impoverished with foreign loans jumping from $3.6bn to over $18bn.

He stated that the APC was taking Nigerians for fools while “revelling in an unrepentant misgoverning of Nigeria.”

Obasanjo said this on Thursday evening while briefing journalists at his presidential library home in Abeokuta.

“The APC, as a political party, is still gloating and revelling in its unrepentant misgovernance of Nigeria and taking Nigerians for fools.

“There is neither remorse nor appreciation of what they are doing wrong. It is all arrant arrogance and insult upon injury for Nigerians.

“Whatever the leadership may personally claim, most Nigerians know that they are poorer today than when the APC came in and Nigeria is more impoverished with our foreign loan jumping from $3.6bn to over $18bn to be paid by the present and future generations of Nigerians.

“The country is more divided than ever before because the leadership is playing the ethnic and religious game which is very unfortunate”, the ex-president said.

“And the country is more insecure and unsafe for everybody. It is a political party with two classes of membership”, he added.