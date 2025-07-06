Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his ambition to contest the 2027 presidential election, debunking speculation that he may team up with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a running mate.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels TV programme, Obi dismissed suggestions that he was considering a vice-presidential slot under Atiku or any other candidate.

“Nobody has ever discussed with me whether to be A or B or C,” Obi said. “I am going to contest for the President of Nigeria, and I believe I’m qualified.”

Obi also clarified that the coalition of opposition parties, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform ahead of 2027, was not a departure from the Labour Party, nor was it an act of disloyalty.

“There is nothing anti-party in the decision,” he explained. “We are not abandoning where we are. We are going there together. What is constant is that we have agreed to work together.”

On his association with some political figures regarded by critics as controversial or having baggage, Obi argued that inclusive leadership was essential to national progress.

“The job of a leader is to change,” he said. “You need everybody. If you want to serve, you must serve everybody.”

The former Anambra governor also took a swipe at the Bola Tinubu-led administration, criticising its handling of governance and promising to offer a more disciplined and competent leadership if elected.

“We’re going to ensure that we remove Tinubu’s government by all lawful means,” he said. “I will govern within the law, I will bring civility to Nigeria, and I will appoint competent people into office. I will not be Minister of Petroleum.”

Obi’s remarks come as opposition figures intensify efforts to form a united front in the run-up to 2027, amid growing concerns over economic hardship and governance under the current administration.