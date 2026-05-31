The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has pledged that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will serve as his vice president “as a partner, not a spare tyre,” if elected in the 2027 general elections.

Obi stated this in his acceptance speech following his nomination as the NDC presidential candidate, contained in a statement posted on his X handle on Sunday.

The former Anambra state governor formally announced Kwankwaso as his running mate on Saturday.

Both Obi and Kwankwaso contested the last presidential election, finishing third and fourth respectively.

They trailed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu, who was declared winner of the election.

Kwankwaso, a former Kano state governor, ran under the New Nigeria Peoples Party and secured victory only in Kano, where he retains strong political influence.

Speaking, Obi described his emergence as a call to national service, pledging to pursue what he called a “New Nigeria” anchored on unity, security, economic reform, and accountable governance.

He expressed appreciation to party leaders, including the National Chairman, Seriake Dickson, the National Secretary, the National Working Committee (NWC), and party supporters across the country.

Obi said Nigeria was at a “crucial juncture, enveloped in uncertainty,” noting rising insecurity, economic hardship, and declining public trust in governance.

On national unity, he warned against ethnic, religious, and regional divisions, stressing that Nigeria’s diversity must be a strength rather than a source of conflict.

In addressing insecurity, he said the situation had worsened.

“In terms of security, the situation in Nigeria has considerably worsened. The global terrorism impact assessments ranked Nigeria as the 8th most affected nation in 2022, 6th in 2024, and 4th in 2026.

“Yet, for many years, Nigeria garnered global recognition as a reliable contributor to peacekeeping, regional stabilisation, and conflict resolution. Our troops have not only displayed bravery but have also shown professionalism, discipline, resilience, and empathy in the most challenging operational contexts.

“Our officers and personnel have successfully commanded multiple international forthe ces, safeguarded vulnerable civilian populations, monitored ceasefires, reinstated constitutional order, and contributed to rebuilding efforts.

“Nigeria became one of the leading contributors of troops from Africa to UN peacekeeping missions and earned widespread admiration for operational effectiveness and leadership in various countries, including Rwanda, Sudan, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Western Sahara, Congo, Lebanon, Cambodia, Haiti, and Kuwait. At one pointin a Nigeria, Lt. General Isaac Obiakor (rtd) even led global peacekeeping initiatives.

“We must address insecurity with resolve and urgency, for no nation can thrive while its citizens live in trepidation. The primary responsibility of the government is to ensure the safeguarding of lives and property.”

On healthcare, he said Nigeria’s health system remained weak, with only 10–20 per cent of about 30,000 primary healthcare centres operational and low health insurance coverage of about 10 per cent.

He pledged to raise health insurance coverage to over 20 per cent within four years and increase healthcare funding to at least 10 per cent of GDP.

He also promised the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards, and improved staffing and training for health workers.

On education, Obi said investment in human capital would be central to his administration, adding that schools, teachers, and vocational training would be prioritised to drive productivity and innovation.

On agriculture and food security, he raised concerns over Nigeria’s global hunger ranking and said over 35 million Nigerians were projected to face acute food insecurity this year, according to the World Food Programme.

He stressed the need to transform agriculture through investment, describing Nigeria’s uncultivated land as a key national asset.

On energy, he said Nigeria currently generates about 4,000 megawatts of electricity for over 200 million people, far below comparable countries, and pledged to increase generation by at least 10,000 megawatts within four years.

On unemployment, he said official figures understate reality, arguing that true unemployment and underemployment exceed 30 per cent, with youth unemployment above 40 per cent.

He promised support for micro, small and medium enterprises through tax incentives, funding access, and targeted sectoral interventions.

Obi also pledged to reduce corruption and governance costs, strengthen the rule of law, and deepen democratic institutions.

“Following this, I will make democracy work and the Vice President will be a partner, not a spare tyre. I hereby accept my affirmation and nominate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso @KwankwasoRM as my Vice President,” he said.