President Bola Tinubu and members of his cabinet, as well as 32 state governors and 8,453 delegates from across the country, are expected to participate in the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Friday (today) and Saturday in Abuja.

In addition, top party chieftains from the national, zonal, state and ward levels will also grace the convention, where new leaders of the party will emerge.

The Co-Chairman of the Media sub-committee for the Convention and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this during the APC World Media Briefing held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Thursday.

Those in attendance include the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Pius Ayim, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Chief Sunday Dare; Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and other top party chieftains.

Idris explained that the convention theme, ‘Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda,’ succinctly captures the party’s identity, its journey so far, and future direction.

He stated, “The convention hopes to bring together delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory for policy engagement, leadership elections, and a formal transition to a new set of party executives, presenting both decision-making platforms and also a moment of reflection, consolidation, and direction-setting for the next phase of our journey.

“We are expecting a total of 8,453 delegates. These are the delegates that we are expecting to come from across the 36 states of the Federation to Abuja.

“The forthcoming National Convention marks another milestone in our journey, reflecting both the continuity of our values and the renewal of our leadership. It offers an opportunity to highlight the party’s achievements under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to show how his guiding vision is being transformed into tangible outcomes for Nigerians.’’

He continued, “The Renewed Hope Agenda remains central. It guides policy direction, national development, and engagement with Nigerians’ aspirations. The convention is, therefore, also an opportunity to deepen this agenda within our leadership and institutional structure, ensuring that the party and government remain aligned in purpose.”

The minister emphasised that the APC would remain a broad-based political platform that embraces diverse viewpoints while upholding unity of purpose, noting that this diversity is a strength, grounded in dedication to progress and national development.

He added, “All arrangements have therefore been concluded for a smooth, transparent, and credible convention at the iconic Eagle Square here in Abuja, as stated in the official notices that we have provided.

‘’All the committees that have been set up by the party have finalised their assignments and operational systems to ensure smooth coordination, efficiency, and order. Every detail has been attended to so that the convention proceeds without avoidable disruption.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the APC National Convention Central Coordinating Committee, former Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, stated that the party operates according to its zoning arrangements and confirmed that they were not aware of any litigation affecting the convention.

Masari explained that the 25 sub-committees are so far satisfied with all that has been done.

“We assure Nigerians and even those outside Nigeria that the APC is very ready for the 2026 convention, which will start in the early hours of tomorrow (today).”

In response to questions on litigation over zoning, the chairman of the APC National Convention Central Coordinating Committee stated that the ruling party is a responsible political organisation in Nigeria, noting that, in accordance with federal character, all offices were zoned.

“Like I said, and I will repeat, APC is a responsible party in Nigeria. In line with federal character, all offices are zoned. If you come to buy a form, and you are buying a form, only buy the form zoned to your zone.

‘’When there is zoning in A, and you are in Z, and you want to buy a form in A, we suspect that you are only there to create confusion. So, who likes confusion? The way our country is, the structures of the party are on a zonal basis. The NWC members are distributed according to zones.’’

“So, if you are contesting for an office that is not zoned to your zone, how can you say you are being democratic? We suspect that these kinds of people are interested, maybe as agents, to come and destroy our party, which we will not agree to. And I know Nigerians will not agree.

“We are not aware that anybody has gone to court. We have not been served. I am sure you know we are a responsible party. If we are served, we will take notice of that. Can you pay for something that you don’t have? You can only hold something that you have,” he stressed.

Ahead of the convention, some party members had accused the ruling party of excluding them from the contest.

A party chieftain, Fubara Dagogo, filed a complaint at the Federal High Court in Abuja, protesting his exclusion from the South-South Zonal Congress held in Asaba on Wednesday, 25th March 2026, despite fulfilling all constitutional requirements, including paying N5.1 million for the nomination form.

Additionally, Paul Oyiborume made similar allegations against the party leadership, although he has not yet approached the court.

Speaking on Thursday night, Dagogo said he would seek redress through the party’s internal mechanism.

Dagogo also said that, though the party has yet to reach out to him, he would not be seeking an injunction to stop the convention.

“At the moment, I’m still exploring internal party mechanisms to resolve the issue. I believe the issue will be looked into and justice will take its course because the party’s internal mechanism is key to conflict resolution.

“Inasmuch as one feels displeasure or feels things are not in accordance with what the Constitution says, one has to look at where one can express one’s displeasure. So, I believe that the party mechanism is looking into the issues for justice to take its course.”

Meanwhile, workers were seen decorating Eagle Square, the convention venue, while most roads leading to the venue are decorated with billboards welcoming delegates to the convention.

Less than 24 hours to the convention, hotels and guesthouses in the FCT have recorded high patronage as delegates and party faithful besieged the capital city.

Checks by our correspondents indicate that all the top hotels, including Transcorp Hilton, NICON Luxury, Hotel Continental, Reiz Hotel and others have been fully booked.

Also, budget hotels whose rooms go for between N50,000 and N80,000 recorded high patronage, with many delegates having to settle for guest houses outside the city centre. – Punch