President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, at his residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which took place at about 06:00pm, was disclosed in a statement and pictures released by the State House media office on Thursday evening.

The visit comes almost exactly one year after Drew’s previous engagement with President Tinubu at the Villa on March 29, 2025, when both leaders discussed deepening bilateral ties in agriculture, food security, energy, logistics, and trade.

Following that March 2025 meeting, President Tinubu visited St. Lucia in late June 2025, where he held talks with CARICOM leaders, marking the first such engagement between a Nigerian President and the Caribbean Community.

Details of Thursday’s discussions were not disclosed in the brief noted from the Presidency.

At their March 2025 meeting, Drew had expressed a strong interest in establishing greater ties between the Caribbean and Nigeria, describing Africa as “the motherland.”

The St. Kitts Prime Minister had emphasised his government’s focus on food sovereignty and revealed that Saint Kitts and Nevis had initiated discussions with several Nigerian firms to explore opportunities for collaboration across the Caribbean region.

Tinubu had described the engagement as a significant opportunity for Africa to expand its global connections and strengthen bilateral relations.

Nigeria and Saint Kitts and Nevis maintain diplomatic relations as members of the Commonwealth of Nations, the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

Although neither country currently maintains a resident embassy in the other’s capital, diplomatic accreditation is facilitated through multilateral missions in New York and London.

Bilateral trade between Nigeria and Saint Kitts and Nevis is currently valued at less than $500,000 annually, according to UN COMTRADE data.