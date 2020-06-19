Abdulrazaq extends Kwara LG bosses, others’ suspension

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has extended the suspension of the executive and legislative council committees across the 16 local government areas of the state by another six months.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Thursday.

He said, “The governor has today (Thursday) signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ (Suspension) Order 2020.

“The order extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months.

“This extension, which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in the public interest.”

This is the second time that the governor will extend the suspension of the council officials in the last one year.

He had in June last year, signed the state local government councils’ suspension order to enable his administration to investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds against the council officials.

Ajakaye, explained that the extension came on the heels of the yet-to-be-concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).