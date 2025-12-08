The Abia State capital, the state government and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) have flagged off the construction of a 7.5 MVA, 33/11 kV injection substation in Umuahia.

A statement by the NDPHC on Sunday disclosed that the substation construction started last Thursday. According to the statement, Governor Alex Otti, who performed the groundbreaking, said the project marked a transformative step in the state’s push to modernise its power distribution network and guarantee a more reliable supply for homes, businesses, and public institutions.

“This infrastructure represents the beginning of a broader, deliberate effort to upgrade and expand Abia’s power network for the benefit of our people,” Otti said, while praising the Federal Government and NDPHC for prioritising Abia in the intervention.

Executed under the National Integrated Power Project, the new facility will include a 1km 33kV line, 1.2km of 11kV line, two 300kVA distribution substations, and 2km of low-tension line, NDPHC said.

The governor also applauded President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms in the electricity market, noting that the liberalised national framework had opened opportunities for stronger state-level participation, private investment, and global partnerships.

Otti disclosed that the state had already made budgetary provisions for another 7.5 MVA injection substation in the 2026 fiscal year. Once completed alongside the new project, he said, the Ogurube Layout axis of Umuahia would have a combined capacity of 15 MVA.

NDPHC’s Managing Director/CEO, Jennifer Adighije, represented by Executive Director, Networks, Bello Babayo Bello, reaffirmed the company’s resolve to deepen access to stable power nationwide.

“This project is a reflection of our mandate to empower communities, support economic development, and deliver sustainable electricity infrastructure across Nigeria,” she said.

Stakeholders at the event were quoted as saying that the partnership between the Federal Government, NDPHC, and the Abia State Government underscored the value of coordinated efforts in delivering critical public utilities.

When completed, the facility is expected to boost supply to Umuahia, support small businesses, promote industrial activities, and enhance the living standards of residents in the state capital and neighbouring communities.