The Federal Government has paid N1bn in compensation to residents of Cross River State whose properties were affected by the ongoing construction of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.

The disclosure was made by the Federal Controller of Works in Cross River State, Yinka Onafuye, during an inspection of the Calabar–Itu Road and Sections 3A and 3B of the 750-kilometre highway by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Sunday.

“Payment of compensation is ongoing. Farmlands and buildings affected by the project have been valued, and beneficiaries have started receiving payments through the banks.

“Between 700 and 1,000 people from 12 communities in Akamkpa and Odukpani Local Government Areas have benefited so far. The Federal Government has paid compensation amounting to N1bn to affected persons,” he added.

Umahi highlighted features of the highway, including relief stations, solar-powered lighting, and CCTV cameras, designed to enhance safety and ensure rapid emergency response.

“The highway will include essential facilities at strategic points to improve travel safety and support security agencies,” he said.

The minister, speaking in Awi, Akamkpa Local Government Area, also noted President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to completing the highway—a vision he began nurturing over 27 years ago as Lagos State Governor.

The Managing Director of HITECH Africa Construction Company, Dany Aboud, assured that the company would deploy additional manpower and resources to ensure timely completion of both sections within the 36-month contract period.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Mpigi Barinada, said the scale and cost of the project are justified given the quality of construction and extensive earthworks required due to the swampy terrain.

Dr Alex Egbona, representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency, added that many residents are impressed by the progress of the project. He assured President Tinubu of maximum support in 2027, noting that the highway is expected to stimulate massive development across the state.