Abia Warriors unveil Brazilian Coach, Rafael Everton

All is set for the new 2017/2018 football season for the players and management of Abia Warriors FC with the unveiling of their new coach for the season.

The Chairman of the club, Emeka Enyeama, unveiled the new coach, Rafael Everton, on Tuesday at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Everton signed a two-year contract with the club to restructure and reorganise playing architecture of team in terms of playing pattern, style, tactics amongst many other.

Enyeama said, “We are in the league for two purposes, the business of football and get quality players that would be marketable that would sustain the club and as well as aspire to be among the first three teams at the end of the season to get the continental ticket.”

Everton who once managed FC Ifeanyi Ubah had been announced as Abia Warriors new manager two weeks ago.

He takes over from former boss Abdullahi Biffo ahead of the new campaign.

The Brazilian is optimistic that it will be a good season for the club and promised to ensure that Abia Warriors will qualify for the intercontinental ticket and called for cooperation.

He said, “I am very happy to come to Nigeria again especially to Abia Warriors FC and I think if we work very hard, I believe at the end of the season, the team would qualify to get the continental ticket, I can say that the team have good players and if we put the energy and the tactics, the team would make it”.