The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released its timetable for the conduct of its 2026 primary elections, outlining key dates for nomination, screening, appeals, and primaries across various elective positions.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to the timetable, “the sale of nomination forms will take place from May 5 to May 10, 2026, while the submission of completed forms is scheduled for May 11 to May 13, 2026.

“Screening of aspirants will take place from May 14 to May 15, 2026, followed by the publication of screening results on May 17, 2026.”

The party said appeals will be heard between May 18 and May 19, 2026, while the final list of cleared aspirants will be released on May 20, 2026.

It added, “Primary elections will commence on May 21, 2026, with elections for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats holding simultaneously at the ward level.

“The Governorship primaries will take place on May 22, 2026, while the Presidential Primary is scheduled for May 25, 2026.”

This will be followed by a National Executive Committee meeting on May 26, 2026, and a Special National Convention on May 27, 2026, where final ratifications will be made.

The ADC also announced a structured fee regime for nomination forms across elective positions.

According to the party, “The presidential nomination form is pegged at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million, and State House of Assembly at N3 million.”

The forms fee makes ADC the second party to peg its presidential nomination and governorship forms at N100 million and N50 million, respectively, following the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

To encourage wider participation, the party said it has introduced concessional rates, offering a 50 per cent discount for youths and a 25 per cent discount for women and persons with disabilities.

The party urged members, stakeholders, and aspirants to adhere strictly to the timetable and guidelines.

The announcement comes as the ADC grapples with a protracted leadership crisis.

A recent Supreme Court ruling reinstated former Senate President David Mark’s faction, but the party continues to face internal divisions, factional expulsions, and legal hurdles over congresses and conventions.

Key opposition figures are considering an exit amid disputes over primary formats and control ahead of the 2027 polls.