Airlines with operator certificates to receive palliatives – NCAA

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has said government palliatives would only be for airlines with valid Air Operator Certificates.

Nuhu said this in a media session with journalists on Wednesday.

He said, “Any airline can apply, whether functioning or not but it is a policy that participating airlines must be functioning and with Air Operators Certificates.

“I also believe that the AON has its own set of rules and they know the criteria. I believe the AON will not put forward a non-functioning airline.”

He also explained that the decision to cut down major organs of the authority from nine to six was to strengthen the aviation body.

Nuhu added that the Directorate of Consumer Protection had not been scrapped.