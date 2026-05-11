The Enugu State Government has joined the growing list of public and private sector participants confirmed for the Nigeria Climate Investment Summit (NCIS) scheduled to hold in London next month.

This is also as major United Kingdom-based energy investors and companies have signalled support for the initiative and expressed readiness to engage on bankable projects and investment-ready opportunities from Nigeria.

In a statement issued by GLOBE Legislators and SOStainability, organisers of the summit, the groups said the increasing interest in the event reflects Nigeria’s rising profile as a destination for green and climate-focused investments.

The summit, designed as a flagship programme of London Climate Action Week, is expected to leverage international financing and multilateral funding for bankable renewable energy and transition projects across states such as Enugu and Lagos.

According to the organisers, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBA) showed that the United Kingdom remained Nigeria’s largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with about $12.21 billion reportedly attracted between 2023 and 2025 following diplomatic engagements by President Bola Tinubu.

Under Governor Peter Mbah, the statement noted that Enugu State has developed a strong climate governance framework, including the domestication of the national climate change law and implementation of a climate action plan.

The statement added that Enugu was also the first state to domesticate the Electricity Act 2023 and had since commenced the development of electricity generation and distribution infrastructure, alongside the establishment of a Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

In a correspondence to the organisers, Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, confirmed Enugu’s participation and conveyed the readiness of the state government to engage global investors on emerging energy transition opportunities.

Chief Executive Officer of SOStainability, Oke Epia, commended the state for joining the summit, saying Mbah had continued to demonstrate leadership in governance and climate policy implementation.

“By signing up for NCIS London, Governor Mbah has reaffirmed the remarkable credentials of Enugu State in climate governance as a springboard to attract green finance and donor support for notable projects being delivered for the benefit of the people,” he said.