Ajimobi is not dead ― Daughter-in-law, media aide confirm

Against rumour of the demise of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, his daughter-in-law and media aide have confirmed the ex-governor is still alive.

The daughter-in-law, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, denouncing the rumour stated in a tweet that “our father is still alive, alhamdulillah”.

The death of Ajimobi became a trend across social media in Nigeria following reports that he is COVID-19 positive.

Tweeting the demise of the two-term Oyo Governor, an investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, quoted a source he referred has never for once failed him with reliable news in six years thus; “A source who has never failed me in six years of knowing him has just confirmed to me the death, in Lagos today, of Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, due to underlying health conditions worsened by the Coronavirus.”

A source who has never failed me in six years of knowing him has just confirmed to me the death, in Lagos today, of Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, due to underlying health conditions worsened by the Coronavirus.

However, prior to Fatima’s tweet denouncing the news, a media aide to Ajimobi posted on his Facebook page that Nigerians should disregard the rumour of the Oyo ex-governor’s death.

In a press statement disputing the rumour, Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to Ajimobi stated; “My attention has been drawn to the rumours circulating on the social media about my principal. Kindly disregard. We, however, continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.”. – Vanguard