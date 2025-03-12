The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) , Tulia Ackson, has assured embattled Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, that due process will be followed in addressing the concerns surrounding her suspension from the Senate.

Ackson’s assurance came in response to Natasha’s appeal for intervention by the IPU and the United Nations (UN) over what she termed as an unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session during the IPU meeting on Tuesday, the Kogi senator recounted her ordeal, stating that her suspension was politically motivated and aimed at silencing her.

“I come with a heavy heart from Nigeria. But first, I’d like to apologise to honourable members—I am not here to bring shame to my country. I am here to seek help for the women of Nigeria,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that her suspension stemmed from a petition she submitted against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over allegations of sexual harassment.

“I believed that submitting the petition would lead to a fair and transparent investigation, but instead, I was silenced and suspended,” she lamented.

According to her, the sanctions imposed on her were severe, including withdrawal of security, seizure of official vehicles, stoppage of salary, and a restriction barring her from the National Assembly premises.

“For six months, I am not allowed to present myself as a senator, either locally or internationally,” she stated.

She described her suspension as a calculated attempt to stifle women’s participation in leadership, urging global democratic institutions to intervene.

“This is a clear case of political victimization and a systematic effort to exclude women from leadership in Nigeria. If a female senator can be treated this way in full public view, imagine what ordinary Nigerian women face every day in workplaces and universities,” she added.

In response, Ackson acknowledged the gravity of the issue and assured that the IPU would follow due process by hearing both sides before taking a position.

“We have heard her concerns, and as an institution, we will be taking the necessary steps. However, it is important that we also listen to the other side before making any decisions, as is our custom at the IPU,” Ackson stated.

She also noted that a Nigerian delegate present at the session had sought to speak on the matter but was not given an opportunity due to time constraints.

The IPU’s decision to review the case from all perspectives signals that further developments are expected as the global parliamentary body deliberates on the issue.