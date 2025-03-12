Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has accused lawmakers of denying him access to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill at the Assembly Quarters, despite officially notifying the House leadership of his readiness to do so.

Fubara made the disclosure on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Bori Zonal Hospital in Khana Local Government Area.

The governor lamented that, in line with the Supreme Court judgment, all stakeholders should prioritize safeguarding the state’s economy and ensuring that civil servants do not suffer unnecessary hardship.

He said, “I made frantic efforts to reach the Speaker, which I believe he cannot deny, alongside other members of the Assembly.

“I even sent WhatsApp messages to them, notifying them that I would be coming at 10 am to present the budget. This was to ensure that Rivers State does not face any crisis because of me, as some have alleged.

“But unfortunately, when we got there this morning, we were denied access. And the next thing I heard was that no communication was made. I leave everything to God, who sees all things in secret.”

The governor insisted that he followed due process to resolve the situation and expressed hope that the lawmakers would eventually comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

He stated, “I am aware of reports in the media claiming there was no communication or effort on my part. So, I am using this platform to clarify the situation.

“Like I have always said, nothing lasts forever. Even the greatest power eventually comes to an end. What matters is how we use power. I have chosen not to abuse mine, no matter what they claim.

“When power is abused, it leads to situations like this. But I will remain restrained because I know that there is life after power.”

Speaking on the newly inaugurated Bori Zonal Hospital, Fubara described the project as a fulfilment of his administration’s ‘Rivers First’ agenda, particularly in the healthcare sector.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to improving healthcare services, education, agriculture, and security in the state.

The governor noted that the project was initially started during the administration of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi and inherited by his predecessor but was never completed.

He added, “When we came on board, we saw the need to ensure that all Zonal Hospitals—not just Bori, but also Etche, Ahoada, Omoku, and Degema—are completed.

“The essence of these secondary healthcare facilities is to ease the pressure on teaching hospitals. Many of our people struggle to get medical care at tertiary hospitals.

“If the Zonal Hospitals are properly equipped, there will be less congestion at the teaching hospitals. That is why we didn’t just renovate this facility; we expanded it and ensured it met the standards of a modern healthcare centre. Today, to the glory of God, all these facilities are in place.”

Fubara, emphasising the importance of public health, directed the Commissioner for Health to immediately open the facility for public use.

Providing an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, described the Bori Zonal Hospital as a 105-bed secondary healthcare centre designed to deliver world-class medical services to residents.

“This hospital, located in Bori, Khana LGA, is a three-story building with additional facilities, including a laundry, mortuary, staff quarters for 24 health personnel, and a parking space for 50 vehicles,” she said.

She added that health facility attendance in Rivers South-East had increased by nearly 60 per cent—from 589,000 patients in 2022 to almost 1,000,000 by 2024—due to the governor’s investment in healthcare.

“The hospital is equipped to handle referrals for surgical cases, high-risk pregnancies, trauma, critical healthcare conditions, newborn injuries, and mental health services for residents of Ogoniland and the Rivers South-East Senatorial District,” she said.

The Head of Local Government Administration, Khana LGA, Helen Chiorlu, commended Fubara for delivering a hospital that would significantly enhance healthcare services in the region.