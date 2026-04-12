A former presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has formally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing worsening insecurity, rising cost of living, and concerns over what he described as a shrinking democratic space in Nigeria.

Hayatu-Deen, in a statement on Sunday, explained that his decision was driven by the need for a credible political alternative capable of delivering security, economic stability, and job creation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP has been facing an internal crisis at the national level, leading many of its leaders, governors, and other members to leave the party for either the ruling All Progressives Congress or the opposition coalition party, ADC.

Hayatu-Deen pledged to deploy his decades of experience in business and economic reform, saying he would campaign actively with the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections to help deliver a safer and more prosperous future for the country.

He stated, “Like many of you, I want a safer, more prosperous future for Nigeria, but the nation faces fundamental problems that are being ignored. This was the motivating force behind my entry into politics in 2022, when I threw my hat into the ring as a presidential aspirant in the PDP in what was then a wide-open democratic space.

“However, since then, the hopes and yearnings of Nigerians have been met with bitter disappointment. This is why I have taken the decision to join the ADC, which I know is the vehicle for change.

“Every day, I hear from people across Nigeria that they want a government that is focused on fixing the problems and delivering a safer and more prosperous future for their families.

“Aspirational Nigerians want a steady, calm, and credible government alternative that will tackle insecurity, reduce the cost of living, and foster job creation, ensuring that our hopes for the future are realised and not forfeited to politics as usual.”

The economist said he is deeply concerned about the increasing shrinkage of the democratic space.

He stated, “Voices are being stifled, institutions are under strain, and the space for credible opposition and real choice is being systematically closed. Democracy must offer Nigerians genuine options.

“This gives me even greater impetus to be involved in the political process.

“In my career, I have taken companies from loss to profit, led nationwide economic reforms to create new jobs, and coordinated charitable efforts to help children access education in the face of insecurity. I will deploy my business and governmental experience that has, and continues to, support millions of jobs in Nigeria.

“From this day onwards until the 2027 elections, I will campaign relentlessly as a party member to help the ADC win the elections and deliver the better future Nigeria desperately deserves.”