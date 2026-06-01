The leadership of Fulani communities in South-West Nigeria has cautioned against associating the entire ethnic group with criminal activities following recent arrests linked to kidnapping investigations in Ogun State.

Speaking through a statement released on Sunday, the Council of Fulani Chiefs in the South-West said it was concerned about growing attempts to generalise the actions of suspected criminals and attach them to the wider Fulani population.

Chairman of the council and Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado II, said the group remains committed to peace, security and lawful coexistence, stressing that it has no connection with individuals accused of kidnapping or other crimes.

According to him, members of the Fulani community are equally affected by insecurity and have no interest in supporting activities that threaten lives, livelihoods and social harmony.

The council maintained that allegations against suspects currently under investigation should be treated as individual cases and not as a basis for judging an entire ethnic group.

It also reiterated its condemnation of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminal acts, describing them as threats to the safety and stability of communities across the South-West.

Bambado urged security agencies to continue their investigations without fear or favour, while calling on residents to assist law enforcement authorities with credible information that could help tackle crime.

The council further appealed to the media and the public to avoid narratives capable of fuelling ethnic tensions, noting that different communities in the region have coexisted peacefully for decades.

Reaffirming its support for efforts to improve security, the Fulani leadership said it would continue to encourage its members to cooperate with authorities and contribute to the peaceful development of the region.

The statement added that the council remains committed to promoting unity, lawful conduct and mutual understanding among all ethnic groups in the South-West.