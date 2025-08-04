The chairmanship and councillor candidates have emerged ahead of the August 30th, 2025 local government elections in Rivers State.

Political parties held their primaries across various centres in the states on Saturday after the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission released guidelines for the election.

It was gathered that some candidates emerged through the normal process while others were reportedly chosen via consensus.

Candidates who emerged are from both the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress all loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In Ikwerre local government area, Charles Wobodo emerged as the APC Chairman candidate for the August 30th LG poll.

Wobodo clinched the party’s ticket with 64 votes of the 65 votes cast during the primary electronic.

The Returning Officer, Daniel Michael, who announced the result stated, “By this we declare that Charles Wobodo is the Chairmanship candidate elect for Ikwerre Local Government Area”.

In his acceptance speech, Wobodo thanked the APC members in Ikwerre LGA for their overwhelming support and pledged to provide purposeful leadership if elected.

“My leaders in APC, the stakeholders of the APC here present. You have shown love for me and I thank you very much.

“You have shown that hard work pays. I want to thank you for giving me the mandate of this party to carry the flag of the APC in the coming local government elections.

“I assure you my win is for Ikwerre local government “.

While assuring party faithful and supporters that he will not betray their trust, he promised to promote unity and work for the progress of the Ikwerre local government area.

Meanwhile, the Chief Emeke Beke-led APC in Rivers State has distanced itself from what they call an unauthorised endorsement of persons entirely unknown to the party as candidates.

The spokesperson of the Emeka Beke-led APC Darrington Nwauju said that the party has a Constitution and procedures for conducting primaries which he said do not include gifting out party flags, endorsement or recognition to persons whose identities are entirely strange or whose names are not reflected as members in the party register.

Meanwhile, some of those who emerged include, Dr Chidi Liyod, an ally of Wike, as Chairmanship candidate for Emuoha LGA, Dr Thomas Bariere, also Wike’s ally for Khana LGA, Hon..Confidence Dekor, Wike’s ally for Gokana LGA.

Others are Tai LGA, Mbakpone Okpe,

Okrika LGA, Akuro Tobins, Port Harcourt City LGA, Allwell Ihunda, Asari Toru LGA Onengiyeofori George, among others.

Our correspondent reports that the above-named candidates who emerged as candidates all served as elected local government chairman when Wike held away as Rivers State Governor.

The other candidates and LGAs include: Okrika: Akuro Tobin, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni: Shedrack Chukwu, Omuma LGA, Uchechukwu Obasi, Degema LGA, Michael Williams, Oyigbo LGA, Okechukwu Akara, Bonny LGA, Abinye Blessing Pepple.

Also, Vincent Nemioboka emerged as a candidate for Ogu/Bolo, Hon Chima Njoku for Etche LGA, all belonging to the camp of Wike.

The candidates for about eight LGAs are still being awaited.