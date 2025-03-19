The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, insisting that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is solely responsible for the political crisis that led to the intervention.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, accused Fubara of dismantling democracy in the state, citing his demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly and governance without legislative oversight as actions that rendered the state ungovernable.

“When he brazenly demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly, Fubara destroyed the very foundation of democracy in the state.

“When he ‘governed’ the state without a legislature, Fubara ended government in the state.

“When he expended state funds without valid legislative appropriation, Fubara stripped himself of all constitutional protections of the office of Governor,” the statement read.

Morka argued that governance cannot function without the coexistence of the executive, legislative, and judicial arms, stressing that Fubara’s actions left the state in constitutional limbo.

“There cannot be a governor without a legislature and the judiciary.

“All three arms of government, although separate in their constitutional powers, must co-exist in order to have a government known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the Supreme Court confirmed, there was no government in the state and there had not been a government since Fubara destroyed the state legislature,” APC stated.

The ruling party maintained that Tinubu’s intervention was not only necessary but constitutionally backed to restore governance and protect lives and property in Rivers.

“By his reckless actions, Fubara asked for and set the stage for this outcome.

“The declaration of a state of emergency, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a necessary, constitutionally-backed measure to protect lives and property, and extend governance to the good people of Rivers state.

“The safety and well-being of the people is paramount at this time, and must trump all political considerations,” Morka declared.

Reiterating its support for the president’s decision, the APC hailed Tinubu for taking decisive action to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Again, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and leadership in forestalling a looming breakdown of law and order in the state,” the statement concluded.