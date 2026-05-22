The Kwara State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olusegun Olushola Adewara, was on Thursday remanded at the Oke-Kura Correctional Centre after a State High Court in Ilorin declined to grant him bail in a case involving alleged defamation of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Adewara was arraigned before Justice T.S. Umar on a two-count charge bordering on alleged defamation of the governor and statements said to have caused public disturbance.

The prosecution accused the opposition spokesman of making remarks considered offensive and uncomfortable to the state government.

Although his counsel filed a bail application and made oral submissions before the court, Justice Umar refused the request, ruling that the application had not been formally moved in line with procedure.

The court subsequently ordered his remand and adjourned the matter till June 10, 2026, for hearing of the bail application.

Speaking after the proceedings, Adewara expressed disappointment over the development but said he would submit himself to the judicial process despite what he described as political undertones surrounding the case.

“While the decision to grant or refuse bail remains entirely at the discretion of the court, and though this development leaves a bitter taste considering the seeming political undertone against opposition voices in Kwara State, I nevertheless respect the court and the judicial process,” he said.

He appealed to supporters of the party to remain peaceful and avoid actions capable of disrupting public order.

“I therefore urge all our supporters, friends and PDP members across the state to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding. Moments like this are part of the sacrifices often demanded in the struggle for democracy and a better Kwara ahead of 2027,” he added.

The PDP spokesman insisted that his detention would not weaken the opposition’s resolve ahead of the next political cycle.

“This struggle must continue irrespective of whether I am physically present or not, and by the grace of God, our victory is certain,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the Kwara chapter of the PDP condemned the remand of its spokesperson, describing the prosecution as an attempt to intimidate opposition figures and suppress dissent in the state.

In a statement signed by the party’s Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Bashir Ashura, the PDP accused the present administration of deploying state machinery against critics instead of addressing insecurity and economic hardship affecting residents.

The party described the arraignment as “a deliberate attempt” to silence voices critical of the government.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a government which has failed woefully in addressing the worsening insecurity across Kwara State is now channeling state resources toward the harassment and intimidation of citizens who dare to speak against its shortcomings,” the statement said.

The opposition party further alleged that the state government had become increasingly intolerant of criticism as public dissatisfaction with governance continued to grow.

The party maintained that freedom of expression remains central to democratic practice and urged security agencies as well as the judiciary to remain neutral and professional in handling politically sensitive matters.