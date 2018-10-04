APGA: Bianca Ojukwu loses bid for senate seat

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain Mrs Bianca Ojukwu yesterday lost her bid to contest a Senate seat.

Bianca, wife of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, failed in her bid for the Anambra South All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket. She was beaten by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

In the keenly contested primary held at the Ekwulobia township stadium in Aguata, Mrs Ojukwu polled 177 votes to Ukachukwu’s 211.

Before the accreditation of delegates, there was heavy shooting at the venue which disrupted proceedings for a while.

The former beauty queen was supported the Governor Willie Obiano. An oil magnate, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, bidding for the same ticket, was disqualified by the party earlier in the week.

The Ekwulobia stadium was under heavy security as Commissioner of Police Garba Umar was personally there to ensure there was no breach of the peace

The Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) was opposed to Mrs Ojukwu getting the ticket. Children of the late Dim Ojukwu also campaigned against her.