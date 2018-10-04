Dogara emerges PDP House of Reps candidate In Bauchi

October 4, 2018 0

Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.

325 delegates through a voice vote unanimously affirmed the Speaker as the 2019 candidate during the party’s primary in Zwall town of Tafawa Balewa Local Government of the state.

Returning officer, Mrs Esther Ahmed-Kadala, who conducted the exercise, declared Dogara as the winner after confirmation by the delegates.

Dogara was a sole candidate at the primary.

 

