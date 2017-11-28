Attivo Networks, Networks Unlimited partnership bolsters security defences across South, Sub-Saharan Africa

This agreement with Networks Unlimited makes it possible for customers operating in the South and Sub-Saharan region to fortify their security defences to immediately detect, quarantine and remediate cyber threats by gaining easy access to Attivo Networks’ powerful line of deception-based tools for actionable defence.

Through its strong partner network, Networks Unlimited is committed to delivering total customer satisfaction through fast and efficient product and service delivery, easy support access, prompt dispatching of relevant information and optimised distribution operations. With Attivo Networks as part of its portfolio, Networks Unlimited will provide its customers the opportunity to leverage the best breed of deception technology as an additional layer of security to its critical infrastructure.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts, worldwide revenues for security-related hardware, software and services is expected to grow to $101.6 billion in 2020. In view of this, deception is fast gaining acceptance within enterprises and government agencies in recognition of its accuracy and efficiency in detecting in-network threats that have bypassed prevention and evaded other detection security controls. Next generation deception technology such as the Attivo ThreatDefend Platform advances the deception level well beyond simple emulations. The environment becomes a “hall of mirrors” that is high interaction, runs the same operating systems and software as the production assets, authenticates and provides the technology to dynamically refresh or respin after engagement to avoid attacker fingerprinting.

“As a value-added distributor, it is our core responsibility to offer advanced solutions that effectively address the length and breadth of our customers’ ever-evolving security concerns,” said Anton Jacobsz, Managing Director of Networks Unlimited. “Deception technology is a unique and modern approach that solves the problems organisations are facing in the current cyber climate. These platforms offer the capability to exercise deception-based detection throughout every layer of the network stack, enabling efficient detection for every threat vector. Utilising high-interaction decoys and lures and deception solutions effectively deceives attackers into revealing themselves, thereby closing the detection deficit.”

“Attivo Networks continues to spearhead groundbreaking deception technology advancements that restore offensive advantage back into the hands of the security team in an organisation,” said Ray Kafity, Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, at Attivo Networks. “With the onset of widespread use of internet-enabled devices, it is time for each and every organisation to completely reset and redefine their security posture by embracing technologies and solutions that act as an offensive measure to gain the upper hand against the modern-day human attacker. Hence, we are extremely glad to partner with Networks Unlimited and expand our deployments in South and Sub-Saharan Africa to help organisations efficiently deceive and captivate the most sophisticated of attackers.”