The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, for blaming recent terrorist attacks in Kebbi and Kwara States on the remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

ADC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described the claim as “amateurish deflection and shameless attempt to abdicate responsibility by the APC-led Federal Government.”

Abdullahi said his party was surprised by the comments attributed to Akume, adding, “We find it quite appalling that the APC-led Federal Government now claims its security failures are caused by a tweet by the President of another country.

“This is a shameful abdication of responsibility, a confirmation that the Tinubu government is overwhelmed by the security situation in the country and is clueless how to go about solving it.”

ADC said for years under the APC administration, “Nigerians have suffered horrific massacres, mass abductions and assaults on schools and worship centers. This situation has worsened with each passing year, particularly under the current administration as the bandits and terrorists get more emboldened by government’s failure to respond appropriately.”