Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has been released from Economic and Financial Crimes Conmission (EFCC) custody after fulfilling the terms of his bail conditions.

His spokesman, Lere Olayinka, shared the news on his Twitter handle, @OlayinkaLere, tweeted, “Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago. We will meet @officialEFCC at the court from November 19. Thank you Nigerians”.