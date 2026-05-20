Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been cleared to contest in the presidential primary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general election.

Chairman of the NDC National Screening Committee, Sam Egwu, announced Obi’s clearance in a video shared on the party’s official X account on Wednesday.

The screening exercise was conducted in Abuja on Tuesday.

Egwu said the committee was satisfied that Obi met all constitutional and statutory requirements to contest for the presidency.

“This is to certify that, following the screening of His Excellency Peter Obi by the National Screening Committee of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and having satisfied ourselves that he has complied with all the requirements of the constitution of the party, the Electoral Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), dealing with eligibility to contest the presidential election, and having provided satisfactory answers to all questions put to him by members of the committee, he is hereby cleared to contest in the presidential primaries of the party for the 2027 presidential election on dates to be announced by the party,” Egwu stated.

Reacting via his official X account on Wednesday, Obi said the screening lasted more than two and a half hours, during which members of the committee examined his credentials and questioned him on his vision for Nigeria.

“Yesterday, May 19, in Abuja, I attended the presidential screening organised by our party, which took over two and a half hours. They carefully reviewed all my documents, including my degree certificates, NYSC credentials, and age declarations.

“During the process, I also addressed questions regarding my vision for a new Nigeria and the type of leadership our nation urgently needs right now.

“Following this, I was cleared and received the presidential nomination form I had previously paid for,” he said.

Obi also commended the screening committee and the party leadership for what he described as a credible and transparent process.

“I would like to commend the screening committee, led by former governor Sam Egwu, for their thorough and professional approach. Additionally, I appreciate our party’s leadership for upholding the democratic process,” he added.

The development comes amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election, with opposition parties intensifying consultations and preparations for party primaries and coalition talks.