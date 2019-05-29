Romeo Obika for burial May 31

The late renowned journalist and Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Fred Adewunmi Romeo Obika, will be buried on Friday, May 31, 2019.

According to the burial programme issued by his son, McGeorge Romeo Obika, on behalf of the family and the burial committee, the funeral rites will start at 5 p.m on Thursday May 30, 2019 with the Service of Songs at the RCCG Maranatha parish, Gbagada Roundabout in Lagos.

The programme continues the following day, Friday May 31, 2019 by 10a.m with the funeral service to be held in the same venue.

The body will be moved from the church to his Ikorodu residence for interment.

Romeo Obika was a leading figure in entertainment and society journalism in the 80s through the 90s before he devoted his life to serve the church.

A prominent writer, Romeo served as Entertainment Editor to the Sketch Newspaper and later Punch Newspaper.

He then became Manager to the late Lady of Songs, Christy Essien Igbokwe, MFR.

He later worked as Director, Editor and Presenter with NTA, OGTV and LTV.

He was famous in Ogun State for his popular talk show (PM Panorama) on NTA Ijebu-Ode and OGTV.

Until his death Romeo Obika was an appointee of the office of Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo; attached to the Nigerian Christians Pilgrimage Commission as the Special Assistant to the Executive Secretary of the Commission.