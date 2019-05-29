Huge crowd storms Isuikwuato as News Express Publisher buries mum

It was more of a celebration of life as people from all walks of life thronged the sleepy Umuokogbuo community in Eluama, Isuikwuato, Abia State, for the burial of a community leader, Madam Margaret Onuaku Umunna Edeyi.

Mourners, numbering in the hundreds, came from far and near, including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Minna, Warri, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Aba and Umuahia. The expansive Umuokogbuo Town Hall, venue of the reception, was filled to the brim, as were the five canopies outside.

There was plenty to eat and drink that Saturday, May 18, 2019, while the DJ dished out hit tunes non-stop and a clown further enlivened the atmosphere with a live performance.

Mourning the late Maggie, as she was fondly called, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, said in a condolence message: “On behalf of my family, I wish to sincerely condole you and your family on the death of your beloved mother. May God Almighty whom it pleases to call her at this time grant her eternal rest and grant the family fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss.”

MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank PLC, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “Please accept my condolence and take solace in the fact that she was a kind and caring mother, a devout Christian and respected community leader. She will be greatly missed.

“May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest and to the family, the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.”

On his part, Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, wrote: “Very sorry to hear this. The pain of losing a mother is unbearable. I can tell. Please be comforted. Mothers are from Heaven. She has simply gone back home.”

A devout Catholic who hardly missed early morning Mass, Maggie was widely known as a virtuous woman outstanding for her devotion to God, her family and humanity. Though she became widowed at a rather young age, she remained chaste for the rest of her life. During the packed funeral service which preceded the reception, she was hailed as one of the pillars of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Umuokogbuo, where the service took place.

Maggie, who died peacefully at about 103 years of age on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, is survived by five children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as a host of relatives. Her last child, Isaac Umunna, is Publisher of the influential daily online newspaper, News Express Nigeria(newsexpressngr.com).

Maggie has been immortalised by means of a popular blog known as Maggie’s Blog, published every Tuesday and Friday in News Express Nigeria.