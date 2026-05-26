Some food traders and consumers in Lagos State have lamented poor patronage ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The traders and consumers said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

They attributed the situation to high food prices and inadequate funds.

A foodstuff trader at Cele area of the state, Mrs Patience Akpan, described this year’s patronage as unusually low compared with previous Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“The patronage at this year’s Eid-el-Kabir is a far cry from what we experienced last year.

“It feels as if many people are only interested in observing the public holidays rather than celebrating.

“I called one of my customers yesterday to ask why she had not come to shop for Sallah, and she said funds were not available.

“A 50kg basket of tomatoes sold at the wholesale market between N80,000 and N140,000, depending on the species,” she said.

Akpan said tomatoes were more affordable last year, with a basket selling for about N50,000.

She added that ram sales had also recorded low patronage.

“If you check the stalls where ram sellers from the North display their animals, many are still full.

“A lot of families now contribute money together to buy just one ram for the celebration,” she said.

Another trader, popularly known as Iya Amina, also complained about reduced patronage despite a slight drop in tomato prices.

“The price of tomatoes has dropped slightly compared to two weeks ago, when a 50kg basket sold for about N121,000.

“Now, a 25kg crate sells for about N40,000, but patronage is still low compared to last year’s Sallah period.

“People keep complaining that there is no money. We just hope to recover the money invested in the business,” she said.

Some Muslim faithful also complained about the rising cost of rams and cows for the Eid-el-Kabir sacrifice.

A resident of Ikeja, Mr Yusuf Abubakar, said the prices of sacrificial animals had become unaffordable for many families.

“A small ram now sells for at least N300,000, and many people cannot afford that.

“A lot of families now combine funds to buy one ram and share it among themselves.

“Last year was much better. The purchasing power of people is very low, but we will celebrate the best way we can,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Remilekun Bello, also lamented the increase in the prices of rams and food items.

“I bought two average-sized rams for N550,000 because I needed to send one to my father’s house.

“Last year, I bought bigger rams for N450,000.

“My neighbour bought three rams for N1.6 million. The prices are alarmingly high this year.

“Even cows are very expensive. A small cow sells for between N800,000 and N1 million.

“We have not even considered the cost of rice, tomatoes, pepper and other food items.

“Most people now prefer to celebrate in groups because individual celebrations are becoming too expensive,” Bello said. – NAN.