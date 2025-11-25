The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has maintained the benchmark interest rate at 27 per cent, extending its pause on monetary tightening.

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced the decision on Tuesday at the end of the committee’s 303rd meeting in Abuja.

Cardoso said, “The Committee decided by a majority vote to maintain the monetary policy stance,” indicating that members were not yet convinced that current economic conditions warranted another reduction.

The move follows the 50-basis-point cut implemented in September 2025, the only rate reduction since the tightening cycle began under the current CBN leadership.

It also marks the fourth consecutive hold this year.

The MPC had raised rates six times in 2024 amid surging inflation and currency pressures.