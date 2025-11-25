Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has revealed that he was so angered by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration that he briefly felt like grabbing the microphone and hitting him with it.

At Fayose’s birthday celebration in Lagos, Obasanjo touched on their long-standing feud.

During his speech, the former president referred to Fayose as “not the best” of his political protégés, while also acknowledging his political achievements.

Days later, Fayose sent a message to Obasanjo, accusing him of making “irresponsible comments” at the event.

However, in an interview with AF24 News, posted on its YouTube channel on Monday, Fayose recounted the events that occurred at his birthday celebration.

He stated that Obasanjo reflected on their political feud and again described him as “not the best” of his protégés, even while recognising his accomplishments.

“I was enraged. I felt like taking the mic from Obasanjo’s hand and hitting it on his head. This is being sincere,” he said.

Fayose explained that two weeks before the ceremony, he had resolved to reconcile with several political rivals.

“Whatever differences we have had in the past, let’s put them behind us. If I have offended you, if you have offended me, let us put it behind us,” he said.

He noted that he reached out to Obasanjo through a mutual friend, Osita Chidoka, who provided the former president’s contact.

However, Fayose stressed that the call was not an apology.

“I never called to go and apologise to Baba. I did not offend him. He was the one who removed me from office. If anybody should apologise, it is he,” he said.

Fayose said Obasanjo received him warmly at his residence days before the event and assured him of his attendance despite another engagement in Rwanda.

At Obasanjo’s request, Fayose arranged funds for his travel logistics.

“We took pictures together. All in good faith. I changed $20,000 and gave it to him. How can you accept somebody’s money and come and be spitting on that person?” he asked.

He explained that tension arose when Obasanjo insisted on speaking last at the event, placing himself after the Vice-President.

“Baba said he would be the one to speak last. I became suspicious,” he said.

According to Fayose, Obasanjo later directed the moderator to invite Vice President Kashim Shettima before him and requested that Fayose and his wife stand beside him throughout a speech that lasted “one hour, 14 minutes.”

The former governor described the speech as filled with subtle jabs.

“How do you say such things to a man on his 65th birthday?” he asked.

“But to show maturity, not by age, but by self-respect and out of consideration for the vice-president’s presence, I kept my cool,” he added.

Fayose said his efforts to reconcile with Obasanjo were made “in good conscience,” but the former president’s conduct demonstrated he had no interest in peace.

“If I knew this was how it would end, what do I need Obasanjo for? Am I contesting the election? Do I need his validation? No,” he said.