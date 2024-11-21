Chidimma Adetshina, the first runner-up at the recent Miss Universe pageant, has revealed her next steps, focusing on personal growth and career development.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Adetshina revealed she plans to take a break from pageantry to concentrate on her education and burgeoning careers in modeling and acting.

“I want to put pageantry aside for now and focus more on my education and establishing who Chidimma is,” she said.

“I want to delve more into runway modeling, acting, and explore many other areas. There are so many things I would like to try and see where my potential can take me.”

Adetshina’s journey to the Miss Universe stage was not without challenges.

Born to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, she faced backlash over her nationality during her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant, ultimately leading to her withdrawal.

Addressing the controversy, Chidimma Adetshina assured her supporters that she would share details once she had a full understanding of the situation.

“People are really interested in the story. And like I said, I haven’t gone home yet, I haven’t heard anything, and I haven’t sat down with a lawyer or anything. So I can’t just talk about things,” she said.

“Once I get everything sorted out, I will definitely open up and give people clarity on the matter.”