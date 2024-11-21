The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nullified the purported suspension of the Cross River State Chairman, Barr. Venatius Ikem.

The NWC declared the suspension unconstitutional, erroneous, and of no effect, emphasizing that it violated the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said:

“The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to the purported suspension of the Chairman of the Cross River State Chapter of our Party, Barr. Venatius Ikem.

“The NWC declares the said suspension as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the laid-down rules of our great Party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no State Working Committee has the power whatsoever to suspend a State Chairman without due recourse to the National Working Committee, as provided by the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC states that Barr. Venatius Ikem remains the Chairman of the Cross River State Chapter of the PDP and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, and supporters of our Party in Cross River State and across the nation to disregard the purported suspension.

“The NWC calls on all party members in Cross River State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the people.”