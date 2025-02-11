A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned indefinitely the trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on allegations of terrorism.

Justice Binta Nyako on Monday adjourned the matter after Kanu interrupted the proceedings while protesting the continuation of the trial before the judge.

Kanu had asked his lawyers not talk while he was talking when the judge asked them to enumerate why she should not continue with the matter.

Kanu had on September 24, 2024, asked the judge to recuse herself from the matter due to a portion of the Supreme Court judgement which faulted the revocation of his bench warrant.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had returned the casefile to the judge.

Kanu was first arrested and arraigned in 2015 on allegations bordering on treasonable felony, conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, illegal importation or concealment of broadcast equipment and defamation of then president, Muhammadu Buhari, thereafter his charges were amended to terrorism-related offences.

He was granted bail in April 2017 but had his bail revoked after he escaped the country during the military invasion of his home in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, which resulted in the death of scores of people.