Following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kano State Branch, in response to the alleged assault on a female doctor at the Emergency Pediatric Unit of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, the Association has announced withdrawal of services from the hospital.

According to the Public Relations Officer, NMA Kano, Dr Muhammad Aminu Musa, the strike is as a result of lack of concrete action taken by the Kano State Government.

He said, “An investigation conducted by the Ministry of Health has confirmed that the doctor was not at fault in the incident, verifying that she acted with full professionalism in her duties.

“Despite this, no action has been taken to address the misconduct of the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, who led this assault and harassed a healthcare worker performing her duties under extremely challenging conditions.

“The NMA Kano has therefore resolved to withdraw all medical services at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital indefinitely, effective from 12 noon today, 6th November 2024.”

He said the action would not be reversed until the government dismisses the Commissioner and provide adequate staffing and resource allocation and enhance security measures.

“Immediate steps must be taken to meet the minimum benchmark requirement for healthcare personnel in the facility, ensuring that doctors are not forced to work under conditions that put their safety and patients health at risk.

“Provision and maintenance of adequate security for all units within the hospital to protect healthcare workers and patients.”

He therefore reiterated the NMA’s commitment to the highest standards of medical care and patient safety, adding that the action is intended to underscore the urgency of justice and reforms to protect healthcare professionals.

“We call on the government to act swiftly and decisively to restore confidence in Kano State’s healthcare system and ensure a safe working environment for all medical personnel,” he concluded.