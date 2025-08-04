Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday to a hero’s welcome after their historic triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket.

The Rena Wakama-led side touched down with the championship trophy in hand and were greeted by a jubilant crowd featuring cultural dancers, drummers, and basketball enthusiasts celebrating their fifth consecutive Afrobasket title.

The team is en route to the Presidential Villa, where they will be formally received by President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu had earlier congratulated the team in a statement, hailing their dedication, teamwork, and consistency on the continental stage.

D’Tigress defeated Mali in the final on Sunday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to clinch the 2025 title.

The win sealed their dominance in African women’s basketball, making Nigeria the first country to win five Afrobasket championships back-to-back.