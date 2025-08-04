Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the addition of N20 billion in the supplementary budget to revamp school infrastructure across the state.

He suggested that the funding will enhance infrastructural improvements in public schools, which he began in 2020 after reconfiguring Kwara’s relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

In a statement, the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Peter Amogbonjaye, said: “His excellency has instructed that we dedicate another N20bn to school infrastructural upgrades.”

Amongbonjaye quoted the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbe, as saying that the process has started already.

The commissioner said: “The designs are being made, and we will get down to this as soon as the supplementary budget is approved.

“This is not a standalone effort. It is only another major intervention of the administration to scale up what we have been doing.

“Between 2019 and now, the administration has worked on over 1,254 classrooms — apart from several other special interventions.”

Recalling, he disclosed that “the administration is proud to have implemented SUBEB-UBEC school intervention projects from 2014 and now — a feat that is unique to the Abdulrazaq administration.”

Olohungbebe said the new intervention, which also includes laboratory and sanitation facilities, targets schools in different parts of the state, complementing the ongoing interventions at SUBEB.

“Despite our huge interventions, we acknowledge that there are still gaps, and that is exactly why His Excellency is approving another special intervention to further close the gaps in school infrastructure,” he added.