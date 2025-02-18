Senator Ned Nwoko has denied recent rumours alleging that he is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant with his child.

This development comes amid reports suggesting that Nwoko had been involved in an affair with Ike.

The rumours intensified after the silence of Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels, who deactivated her Instagram account, leading to heightened public speculation.

In a statement released by his Director of Communications on Monday and shared on Nwoko’s Instagram page, alongside pictures of the Senator and Regina, the rumours were dismissed as “entirely baseless” and a product of malicious speculation, urging the public to disregard the claims.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumours alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.”

It also addressed claims that Nwoko had made controversial remarks regarding Tuface Idibia and polygamy.

“Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue. As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories,” it added.

The statement added that Nwoko who is reportedly on a national assignment, is “focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions. ”

The office concluded by warning against the spread of fake news, urging the public to disregard these rumours and rely only on official statements from Nwoko’s office.