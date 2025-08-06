Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has denied claims that he compelled Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), to step down from his role.

The allegations stemmed from an August 2, 2025, online publication which alleged that Olukoyede and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, pressured Ojulari into signing a resignation letter during a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The report also suggested that Ojulari was interrogated over his purported links to British-Nigerian oil mogul, Olatimbo Ayinde, who is reportedly close to key figures in the present administration.

In a follow-up story, the news outlet further claimed Ojulari was later invited to the Presidential Villa, where First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu reportedly opposed his resignation.

Responding to the allegations, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale issued a statement on Wednesday on behalf of the Commission, noting that Olukoyede, through his legal counsel Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), described the publications as defamatory and injurious to his integrity.

“The publications and the imputations conveyed by them are so damning and cannot be ignored or treated with levity,” the statement quoted.

Olukoyede denied any suggestion that he was acting at the behest of Ayinde or that his actions were influenced by external political figures.

A letter addressed to the editor of the publication, signed by Olumide-Fusika, reiterated the gravity of the claims and insisted on corrective measures.

“He, therefore, demanded that the medium acknowledge your wrongdoing, expressly admit that what you published and imputed against my client are false, apologise for it unreservedly and retract and pull down the stories from your newspaper website and social media handles,” the statement added.

Olukoyede said the story portrayed him as “someone that has betrayed and subverted public trust by submitting the authority of his public office and trust as Chairman of the EFCC to the dictates and directives of one Olatimbo Ayinde.”

Labelling the report as entirely fabricated, Olukoyede demanded an official apology and complete removal of the story from the outlet’s digital platforms within 48 hours.

His legal team warned that failure to comply would lead to litigation.