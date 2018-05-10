Ejidike hails Ifeanyi Ubah over AFCON appointment

Even as Nigerians are hailing the appointment of Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah into the organising committee of AFCON by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J. P has joined the football ruling authority and other numerous sports groups to celebrate the great sports philanthropist.

The Nigerian Pillar of Sports in a statement expressed happiness over the appointment describing it as a recognition of individual contributions to the promotion of the round leather game in Nigeria.

According to Ejidike, it is a glorious thing for our dear country for a citizen of Nigeria to be considered for such exalted position. “Before anyone could be considered for such appointment, I believe CAF must have considered his sense of responsibility and organization which I think are qualities of Ifeanyi Ubah. Not only that, for an individual to have floated a professional football club and rise to stardom winning the FA Cup, such a person has a pedigree to achieve set goals and objectives. I congratulate my brother Ubah “.

He added that there is need to rally support for Ubah in the crucial assignment because his success will attract more appointments as Nigerians would ordinarily be said to be reliable and responsible.

Ejidike equally cautioned Ubah saying he should know that he is representing Nigeria and as such distinguish himself as an upright citizen.

The sports philanthropist also warned against any form of criticism that may portray Nigerians as not united for a common purpose.

He praised the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, led by Amaju Pinnik for making Nigeria proud among the comity of football playing nations.