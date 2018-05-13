Ekiti: Gov. Fayose mocks Fayemi as APC guber candidate

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has thanked supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State for choosing the Minister of Mines and Steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi as their candidate for the July 14 governorship election in the state.

In a tweet shortly after it became clear that Fayemi has won the APC governorship primary, Fayose thanked the APC for giving Ekiti people the candidate they love to vote against.

He warned Fayemi not to celebrate his pyrrhic victory yet as he would be soundly defeated in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

Read Fayose’s tweet below:

”I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times. Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14. He should expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014.”