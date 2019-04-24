Ikpea receives international sports award

By Akeem Busari

It was another day of celebrations as the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, was yesterday in his office in Lagos honoured with the International Sports Excellence Award by the Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation.

According to Olusesan Olukoya, Secretary-General of the NRSF who led the delegation to present the award to Ikpea, the recipient was deservedly bestowed with the meritorious award after a diligent and objective look into his long and positive contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria.

“Rev. Samuel Ikpea, without a doubt, truly deserves to be honoured and celebrated. He is a lover and promoter of sports and his immense contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria,” Olukoya stated.

In his reaction, Ikpea expressed his gratitude to God for the award and also for giving him the wherewithal to contribute his own quota to the development of sports in the country.

An obviously-elated Ikpea thanked the board of NRSF for the honour bestowed on him, adding that it was indeed, encouraging to know that his modest contributions to the development of the country through sports had not gone unnoticed.

” I am glad to receive this award. And I thank God for making it possible. I also say thank you to the organizers for this recognition,” Ikpea remarked.

” This award would only spur me to doing more for Nigeria sports. As the saying goes, the reward for hardwork, is more work,” he added.