Ekweremadu commends PDP for peaceful Ekiti guber primary

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has congratulated the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the peaceful conduct of the Ekiti gubernatorial primary election held on Tuesday.

Ekweremadu gave the commendation on Wednesday in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu.

The primary election produced the current Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the governorship candidate of the party in the July 14 gubernatorial election.

He said that more important than the result was the process, noting that the leadership had, once more, showcased the growing internal democracy in the party.

He advised other political parties to emulate the Ekiti PDP example, to avoid overheating the political temperature of the state.

“I congratulate the PDP on this transparent, peaceful, free, and fair outing. It has showcased, once again, the growing internal democracy in our party.

“I commend Governor Ayodele Fayose, the Returning Officer, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and our party leaders for showing leadership when it mattered the most.

“I commend the aspirants for their exemplary sportsmanship. I enjoin Prof. Olusola to continue to work closely with every party faithful, especially the former aspirants, to ensure massive victory for the PDP in the governorship poll,” Ekweremadu said.