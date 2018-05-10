Ekiti guber primary: Fayemi denies walking out of APC leaders’ meeting

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied reports that he stormed out of a meeting of the South-west leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC leaders had met with the governorship aspirants in Ekiti State on Tuesday in Abuja, days after the primary election conducted ended inconclusively.

Fayemi, who is also one of the candidates, faulted the claims that he walked out of the meeting in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode.

He said there was no basis for him to storm out of the meeting which was called by the leaders to proffer way forward for the party, in the face of the rescheduled Ekiti governorship primary.

The former governor maintained that he left the venue like other attendees at the end of the meeting.

he, however, said he could not make the second part of the meeting when it reconvened later in the evening, having earlier taken a permission from the leaders to attend another meeting.

“It is thus worrisome and highly embarrassing reading reports of purported ‘walk out’ on our leaders when nothing like that actually took place.

“We implore well-meaning members of the society and members of our great party to disregard the misleading reports.” the statement read.