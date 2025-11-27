Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), months after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor registered with the ADC and collected his membership card at the party office in U/Sarki Ward, Kaduna State.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory was accompanied by his loyal supporters, including former appointees and local government chairmen.

Recall that on March 10, El-Rufai cited a widening disconnect between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his defection.

In his resignation letter, El-Rufai openly criticised the APC’s leadership, accusing the party of abandoning the progressive ideals upon which it was founded.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party,” he had stated.

He revealed that he had repeatedly raised concerns about the party’s trajectory, both privately and publicly, over the past two years, but his warnings were ignored by the APC leadership.

El-Rufai, who was instrumental in the 2013 merger of opposition parties that led to the formation of the APC, lamented that the party had lost its original vision.