Arsenal’s first home fixture of pre-season ended in disappointment as they fell 3–2 to Spanish side Villarreal CF in the opening game of the Emirates Cup.

This is despite fielding all six of their summer signings in front of a packed Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

In a match billed as a major test of squad depth ahead of the new campaign, the Gunners dominated the opening half-hour but were punished by clinical finishing from the visitors — including a goal from former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé, who made a surprise return to north London.

“The ball had barely left the opposition half during the opening 15 minutes,” Arsenal noted in their official post-match report, on their website, calling Villarreal’s opener “very much against the run of play.”

Pépé opened the scoring in the 30th minute after Arsenal failed to clear a rebound, stabbing home a loose ball from close range. Despite making a point not to celebrate, the strike marked a symbolic return for the Ivorian, who made over 100 appearances for Arsenal before departing in 2023.

Just five minutes later, Arsenal’s defence was caught flat again as Karl Etta Eyong tapped in a second after a save by David Raya spilt back into danger.

Arsenal struck back instantly. A looping corner from Gabriel Martinelli found new signing Christian Nørgaard unmarked at the far post to head home his first goal for the club, cutting the deficit to 2–1 before the break.

The second half saw manager Mikel Arteta ring in several changes, including appearances from Cristhian Mosquera, Martin Zubimendi, and 15-year-old Max Dowman, who made his first senior appearance at Emirates Stadium.

Yet Villarreal again exposed Arsenal’s backline on the counter — this time Arnaut Danjuma breaking free to finish coolly inside the far post in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal pushed hard in the final stages. Dowman, a standout from the youth setup, was brought down in the box by Pau Navarro, winning a penalty. Martin Ødegaard stepped up and calmly slotted it home to make it 3–2 in the 75th minute.

“The game continued to be open,” Arsenal reported. “But Villarreal… defended well to hold onto their win.”

Though traditionally a friendly competition, the Emirates Cup often serves as Arsenal’s final public test before the Premier League season begins. This year, the Gunners are using it to evaluate depth and shape after a summer of heavy recruitment.

All six of Arsenal’s new signings featured in the match, including Viktor Gyökeres, who led the line from the start. Arsenal created several chances — with Nwaneri, Merino, and Gyökeres all going close — but lacked the cutting edge to level the game.

The game proceeded to the traditional penalty shoot out barring the game outcome and Arsenal lost 4-3 again.

Arsenal will wrap up their pre-season campaign on Saturday, August 10, when they face Athletic Club at Emirates Stadium in the second and final match of the Emirates Cup.

The Gunners then open their Premier League season with a blockbuster clash away to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.

With defensive frailties exposed and competition for places heating up, Arteta has just days left to fine-tune his side before the real test begins.